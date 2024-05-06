6,868 Shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Purchased by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCPC. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

TCPC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 418,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,313. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $603.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 388.58%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

