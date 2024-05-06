98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect 98532 (KMP.TO) to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
