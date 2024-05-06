Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Lowered to $90.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.89.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

ACHC stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.52. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

