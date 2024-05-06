Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 283.15%. On average, analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS remained flat at $1.36 during midday trading on Monday. 45,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,004. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $11.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
