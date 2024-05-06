Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 283.15%. On average, analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS remained flat at $1.36 during midday trading on Monday. 45,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,004. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

