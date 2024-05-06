Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATNM. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,816. The company has a market cap of $263.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.08. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

