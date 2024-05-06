Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,027,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,205 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 818,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 632,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.27.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
