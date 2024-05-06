Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of ADNT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.56. 160,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,246. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. Adient has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Adient by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

