AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Truist Financial began coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.43.

Get AECOM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.29. 938,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.