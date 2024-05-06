AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 6th, 2024

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.350-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Truist Financial began coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.29. 938,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.