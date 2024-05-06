AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. AES updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AES has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $23.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.08.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

