AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 6,533.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,104 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of AGCO worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AGCO by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,732. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

