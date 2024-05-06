Agilysys (AGYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $79.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.68. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at $170,173,226.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.