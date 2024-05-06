AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) CFO Sells $18,900.00 in Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) CFO Bernice Bell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $18,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bernice Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.54. 9,006,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,887,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

