Aion (AION) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $733.64 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00090917 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00033879 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003391 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

