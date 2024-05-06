Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70.
Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.25. 795,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,138. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $517.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
