AJOVista LLC Acquires New Holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $126.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.49.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.