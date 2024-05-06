AJOVista LLC Acquires Shares of 1,480 Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Viad by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viad currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

VVI opened at $34.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $291.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.81 million. Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

