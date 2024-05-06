AJOVista LLC Acquires Shares of 4,920 KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,860.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $109,000.

KALV opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 29,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $437,280.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,824,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,923,545.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

