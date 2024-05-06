AJOVista LLC Buys New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 117,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $18,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,107 shares of company stock valued at $19,657,742. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $267.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.