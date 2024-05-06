AJOVista LLC Buys New Stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 73,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRAM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $136,823.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $136,823.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Schrenk sold 5,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,968 shares of company stock valued at $590,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $6.39 on Monday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $137.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

