AJOVista LLC Invests $42,000 in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 34.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 200,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

NYSE SRI opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $24.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim Korth sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $127,715.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

