AJOVista LLC Invests $51,000 in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $597.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

