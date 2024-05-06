AJOVista LLC Invests $57,000 in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.18. Research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

