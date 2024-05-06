AJOVista LLC Invests $58,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $93.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $486,128.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $486,128.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,048 shares of company stock worth $13,336,846 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

