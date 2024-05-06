AJOVista LLC Invests $67,000 in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $8.46 on Monday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEAV. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

See Also

