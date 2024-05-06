AJOVista LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $209.48 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $216.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.