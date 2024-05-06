AJOVista LLC Makes New Investment in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its position in Landsea Homes by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 3,727.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other Landsea Homes news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $32,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,940,729 shares in the company, valued at $196,512,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $32,480,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,940,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,512,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Forsum bought 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $199,995.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 446,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,511.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,430 shares of company stock worth $236,988 in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $359.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

