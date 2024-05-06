AJOVista LLC Takes Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,747,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,697,000 after acquiring an additional 598,707 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,992,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,308,000 after acquiring an additional 437,437 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,389,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,559.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $32.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

