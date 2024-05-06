Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,431 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $101.08. 1,121,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

