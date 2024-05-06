Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.54. The stock had a trading volume of 32,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,922. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alamo Group has a one year low of $157.74 and a one year high of $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALG. DA Davidson increased their target price on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

