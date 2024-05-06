Alight (ALIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Alight has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.720-0.770 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.72-0.77 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. On average, analysts expect Alight to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $9.41. 118,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,385,217. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

