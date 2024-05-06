Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelity National Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alight by 179.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,819,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,651,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,678,000 after purchasing an additional 792,348 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 476.0% during the third quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 957,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 791,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ALIT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of ALIT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.43. 2,139,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,719. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,029 shares of company stock worth $12,385,217 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

