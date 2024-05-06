Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,123,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,754,559. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.74.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.