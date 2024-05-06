AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AMC Entertainment last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AMC Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of AMC stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $62.30.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
