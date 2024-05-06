AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $62.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.95.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

