AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,291,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 15,752,865 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $862.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.69.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

