Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.520-4.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Ameren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.11. 478,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,859. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $90.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

