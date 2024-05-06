American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.2 %

AWK traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.25. 1,314,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,948. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $151.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

