Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 5.4 %

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.14. 7,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,524. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

