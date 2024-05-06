AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Buys $209,500.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 376,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,536.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:AXR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.10. 3,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097. AMREP Co. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 million, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.04.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMREP Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXR. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AMREP by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

