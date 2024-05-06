Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA):
- 4/29/2024 – First Citizens BancShares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/26/2024 – First Citizens BancShares had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $2,100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,900.00.
- 4/26/2024 – First Citizens BancShares was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1,950.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,850.00.
- 4/26/2024 – First Citizens BancShares had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2024 – First Citizens BancShares had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $1,650.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,600.00.
- 4/11/2024 – First Citizens BancShares is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2024 – First Citizens BancShares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/21/2024 – First Citizens BancShares is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
Shares of FCNCA traded up $15.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,725.83. 80,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,568. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,600.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,493.30. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,042.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
