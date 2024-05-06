Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.43.

Shares of TSE AND traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$784.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.69. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.76 and a 52 week high of C$48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

