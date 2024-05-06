Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CFO Timothy Gray Sells 16,667 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Gray sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $531,843.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anterix Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $592.27 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Anterix had a net margin of 447.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Anterix by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Anterix in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Anterix

About Anterix

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.