Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CFO Timothy Gray Sells 16,667 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Gray sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $531,843.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Anterix Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ ATEX opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $592.27 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.45.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Anterix had a net margin of 447.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Anterix
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATEX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Anterix in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Anterix
About Anterix
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anterix
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.