Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 29,359 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 32,164,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,949,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

