Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 53,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 157,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after buying an additional 43,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,040,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912,485. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

