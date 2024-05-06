Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,016.09. 348,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,116. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,092.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,020.59. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.07.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

