Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Liberty Energy worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 53.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after purchasing an additional 778,111 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 72,410 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

LBRT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,981. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,818,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,999,134.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $432,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,818,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,999,134.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,459 shares of company stock worth $4,025,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

