Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.67. 4,126,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,829. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.03 and a 200 day moving average of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

