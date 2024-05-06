Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

LMT stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $462.78. 796,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,090. The company has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.