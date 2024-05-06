Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,579. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

