Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after buying an additional 1,112,713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,051,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 418,976 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after purchasing an additional 355,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.40. The company had a trading volume of 589,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,991. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.58 and a 200 day moving average of $173.00.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.