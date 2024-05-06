Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after acquiring an additional 279,293 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,927 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

